Pageturners Presents: Adam & The Figurines (Dallas)/Megan Siebe

Adam & The Figurines is a Dallas 5-piece rock band featuring the latest songs of Adam Amparan, journeyman songwriter from El Paso via Austin TX. Adam's career has swung wide from his early post-hardcore days in At The Drive In, to the psyche-soul of Super Secret's Nervous Exits, and on to the melodic country-stained 60's garage-psyche of his most current work. Listen to the EP here:https://adamandthefigurines.bandcamp.com/releases