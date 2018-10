Pagliacci is a quintessential Italian verismo opera featuring one of the most famous tenor arias of all times. Conductor Timothy Myers leads an all-star cast including Jonathan Burton as the tragic clown and Leah Partridge singing her first Nedda.

Music and Libretto by Ruggero Leoncavallo

Performances:

Fri Oct 19, 2018 07:30 PM

Sun Oct 21, 2018 02:00 PM