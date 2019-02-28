Paul Nelson

Is recognized as one of today's top guitarists/songwriters and producers not only having the distinction of being the hand picked fellow guitarist to the legendary rock/blues icon Johnny Winter but he has toured the world over performing and or recorded along side an endless who's who list of top artists from Eric Clapton and Buddy Guy to Slash, Billy Gibbons, Ben Harper, Robben Ford, Vince Gill, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, James Cotton, Joe Perry, Susan Tedeschi, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, John Popper, Dr. John, Larry Carlton, Leslie West, Joe Bonamassa, Sonny Landreth, Dickey Betts to Joe Walsh and more...

Nelson received a Grammy award for his work performing on and producing Winter's "Step Back" release on Megaforce/Sony winning "Best Blues Album of the Year" highlighting his already long list of Grammy Nominations. As well as the BMA "Blues Music Award" for "Best Blues/Rock Album" reaching #16 on the Billboard Top 200 and staying at #1 on the Billboard Blues Charts for weeks. He is also a recipient of the Blues Foundation's KBA "Keeping The Blues Alive Award".

His music has reached millions with appearances on Late Night with David Letterman and Jimmy Kimmel Live, and on award winning documentaries: "Down and Dirty" The Johnny Winter Story and "Sideman: Long Road to Glory" (feat: Bonnie Rait, Gregg Allman, Hubert Sumlin), as well as music written/performed and broadcast nationally on NBC and on multiple major album releases, books, instructional guitar columns, live Concert DVD's, and guest performances on countless recordings.

Staying at #1 on the "Hot New Releases" charts for months Nelson's latest project "Badass Generation" on Sony Records still maintains his unmistakable connection to the Blues, but it also finds the guitarist showing his many other musical dimentions fans have come expect considering him one of music's most respected and influential contemporary artists..."Love this album - the sound and the energy. Gorgeous, searing guitar work. Like a blow torch!" - Wall Street Journal"The Paul Nelson Band Rocks. Period." - Goldmine Magazine