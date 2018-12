Peace, Love, Etc. plays an energetic, danceable mix of classic pop/rock music by the likes of The Rolling Stones, Fleetwood Mac, Bonnie Raitt, Janis Joplin, Melissa Etheridge, Carole King, Pretenders, Van Morrison, Santana, etc.. Eclectic but accessible; instantly familiar yet not overplayed, our diverse set-list brings smiling recognition to the audience and draws them into the music and onto the dance floor and never lets go.

9:00pm

NO COVER