Piecing it All Together: Quilts That Inspire

Shirley NearyIowa-born Shirley Neary has always seen herself as an artist, living each day as creatively as possible. She has always viewed quilts as art pieces, even the traditional ones. A lifetime interest in art and art history led her to return to school in 1992 and earn a BA in studio art from the University of Nebraska Omaha with an emphasis on drawing. Neary made her first quilt soon after. It was the beginning of a 20-year passion of creating and exhibiting art quilts. She was honored in 2004 with the Nebraska Art Council’s Individual Artist Fellowship for her “Small Town Iowa Stories;Growing Up in the ‘60’s” series.

Lola Jenkins

Lola Jenkins has brought a unique vision through her art quilts, which reflect the joy and freedom of pursuing her passion. Without any background in sewing or art, she developed her talent, and, through her fearless approach to creating art quilts, has evolved to Master Quilter status. Jenkins states, "I don't know the rules, so I couldn't break the rules of quilting." Her quilts have won numerous first place ribbons and top awards: best of show, judge's choice, and best use of color. She gives programs, trunk shows, workshops, and classes around the world and is currently an instructor with Craftsy.com.

Deborah Bunting

Born in Omaha, Deborah Bunting's grandmother was a needlework specialist and textile artist who taught her to knit, crochet, and hand sew, and encouraged her imagination. Bunting later progressed to textile arts and began creating art quilts. Through her textile artwork, she has sought to create a figuratively tactile link between the African American community and the world of art. She was an artist-in-residence for the Nebraska Arts Council, lead artist on the Bemis Mural Project at Bemis Center for Contemporary Arts, and included in the exhibition A Greater Spectrum: African American Artists of Nebraska 1912-2010 at the Museum of Nebraska Art in 2010-11. Bunting recently retired from the Nebraska Arts Council, where she served as the Heritage Arts Manager. She is presently engaged with Joslyn Art Museum as Special Project Coordinator for the exhibition "30 Americans."