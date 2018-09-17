Pizza with Pocan

Come and join Rep. Mark Pocan (D-WI) and Kara Eastman for pizza at Noli’s Pizzeria!

Rep. Mark Pocan is one of the U.S. House of Representatives’ most progressive members, and is the Co-Chair of both the Congressional Progressive Caucus and the Congressional LGBT Equality Caucus.

Enjoy some delicious Noli's pizza and meet one of the most influential members of Congress––who will soon be one of Kara's colleagues in the Congressional Progressive Caucus!

Did we mention there was free pizza?