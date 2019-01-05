Plack Blague at Reverb Lounge

Plack Blague

Tickets: $5

On sale 12/17 at 10am: http://bit.ly/PlackBlague

All ages / Doors at 8pm

Nebraska's elusive Leather Band, PLACK BLAGUE, has been on a rampant path of sex, destruction and electronic leather mayhem for over a decade. Performing nationally from large theaters and dive bars, to art galleries, dingy basements, and even children's television shows, the leather-clad masked monstrosity continues to attract and confuse audiences varying from dance party club kids to heavy metal beer guzzlers. PLACK BLAGUE's sound emits a vile combination of primitive Industrial noise, sadistic Body Music, and throbbing dance beat party vibes. The live performance is a "must see" spectacle of homoerotic Leathersexual delusions of grandeur mixed with muscle flexing tantrums of harsh noise and electronic disco.

Plack Blague has been making headlines with feature articles in media outlets Revolver Magazine and Out Magazine, which premiered the music video for "Just Another Man of the Street" from the 2017 album "Night Trax" released by New York City label, Ormolycka Records. Touring extensively across the United States and Canada, the band caught the attention of Adam Lee Miller from Detroit's ADULT., who has been producing new music with the Blague in 2018.