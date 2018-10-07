Poetry Pub Night

Omaha Poetry Slam is bringing another night of great live poetry to your table, served fresh and personal. In addition to the delicious food and drink offerings at Vis Major, there will be a menu of poems you can order from, and the poets will come to you to perform them. Think of it like how some restaurants make guacamole at the table, but with words and feelings.

Poets on the menu will include Greg Harries, KP Patrick, Nicholas Bell, Bianca Swift, and Ryan Boyland. This show is a fundraiser for Ryan’s trip to San Diego, representing Omaha at the Individual World Poetry Slam. So while there is no cover charge, please bring some cash to tip your poetry servers, and make sure you’re treating the staff of Vis right as well. :)

If you can’t make this event and you want to donate to support Ryan’s trip, his fundraiser page is here: https://www.gofundme.com/help-send-ryan-to-iwps