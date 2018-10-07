Porchfest OMA

Sunday, October 7, 2018

1-6pm

Gifford Park Neighborhood | 33rd & California | Omaha

Free and all ages!

Porchfest began over 10 years ago in Ithaca, New York and has expanded to 115 sister festivals in the U.S. and Canada.

2018 Lineup:

Dirty River Ramblers

Hector Anchondo

Andrea von Kampen

Ragged Company

Jack Hotel

Matt Cox

The Bottle Tops

Pony Creek

Mr. E & the Stringless Kite

Earthbound & Down

The Shineys

The Bedrock

Jessica Errett

Mace Hathaway

Topher Booth

Scott Severin

Brikwondo

Ro Hempel

Township & Range

Josh Lawler

Brady Wells

Cody Rathman

Dillon Adkisson

Noah Hobson

Virginia Kathryn

Matt Cronin

Open mic stage hosted by Aly Peeler. All welcome!

