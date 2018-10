This special event is to honor the memory of founding member, Margie Shanahan. We will be building Margie's Garden as a tribute to her work which often included beautiful floral elements. Visitors are welcome to bring flowers to add to the wall or make flowers at the event with supplies provided by the guild!

If you are unable to make this event but would like to view the show you can still visit daily from 10a-4p between October 17th and October 28th.