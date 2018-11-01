Premiere: 2018 Film Streams Local Filmmakers Showcase

Aa trippy music video, a loose collage set to sunny tunes, narrative dramas about child slavery and a stand-up comic’s fateful return, a barrelful of hearty comedies, and documentaries on remarkable people from Nebraska. The twelve featured films were among 48 submissions overall.

Encore Screenings: Nov 4, 2 pm & Nov 6, 7 pm

THE PROGRAM 12 films, 90 minutes

We Are Aurora: Sarah Bailey | Mitchell Lyon, Aurora NE

The Headliner | Tony Bonacci, Omaha NEKap | David Weiss, Omaha NEEnd of the Maze | Mike Machian with Closeness, Omaha, NE

As Thick As Thieves | Jordan Isaac Smith, Omaha, NE

Seeing with sound | Brendan Sullivan, Omaha, NE

Secret ingredient: A pinch of love | Brendan Sullivan, Omaha, NE

Now or Forever | Darcy Lueking Bahensky, Holdredge, NE

To Kill a Stoat | Hannah Stevens, Omaha, NE

A Very Unmerry Early November | Danielle Trausch, Omaha, NE

I’m Just Saying… | Joe Vannahme, Omaha NE

Stinson Prism Incense | Diane Degan, Omaha NE*

* Stinson Prism Incense will be presented as a stand-alone installation in theDundee Theater Linder Microcinema during the Premiere event post-party.Curators: Maranda Allbritten, Celeste Butler, Dan Crane, Peter Fankhauser, Erin Foley, Amy Haney, Jamie Hardy, Joey Lynch, and Sarah Rowe