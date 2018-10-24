PWP Live Presents: WrestleVania at The Waiting Room

PWP Live returns to The Waiting Room Lounge on Wednesday October 24th with WrestleVania!! - presented by Ted and Wally's Ultra-Premium Homemade Ice Cream!

All the top stars of PWP will be in action, including:

* NEW PWP Champion - DUKE CORNELL* NEW PWP Rising Phoenix Champion - MOONSHINE RUSSELL* NEW PWP Tag Team Champions - MIDWEST BLOOD - LARS METZGER & JOHNNY RUCKUS* BRANDEN JUAREZ* CON ARTIEST* PAT POWERS & "DELICIOUS" DEVIN CARTER* "THE KARAOKE KING" PURPLE* THE DANIELS BROS. w/ "MANAGER SUPREME" AXEL GREECE* SETO KOBARA* "THE CANDYMAN" WILLY SWEET* PRESTON MAXWELL* "COLD STONE" TIM BOSTON* "THE REAL DEAL" BRETT BISHOP* EL CHEFE BARBOSA* JACK DARLING* KENNY "ZOMBIE" JONES* And more!!

PLUS - live music from Graveyard Smash!!!!

Tickets just $10 in advance, $13 day of, while they last!!

Advance tickets available now at Ted and Wally's Ultra-Premium Homemade Ice Cream (both Old Market & Benson locations).

Or online at https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/5405891/wrestlevania-omaha-the-waiting-room

Doors open at 7:00 PM, action kicks off at 8!!

BE THERE!!!

www.PWPlive.netwww.Facebook.com/PWPlivewww.Instagram.com/PWPlivewww.Twitter.com/PWPlivewww.Youtube.com/PWPwrestling