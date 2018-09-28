Queerniverse Presents: Leather & Lace

https://www.facebook.com/events/1916377321755451/

We are thrilled to be hosting another fundraiser show at Brothers Lounge! We hope to raise funds to continue producing future shows. Come watch as we explore soft and rough sensuality 💖🖤 It will be a fun filled night of passion and desire, with a guest appearance from the #THICCSTICK of course 👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾 We can't wait to see you there!

Queerniverse Burlesque is Omaha Nebraska's first POC centric & queer inclusive burlesque troupe. Our goal is to combat societal standards by promoting body positivity and dismantling oppressive structures.

Friday September 28th

Show starts at 10pm

$5 cover

21+