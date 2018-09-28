Queerniverse Presents: Leather & Lace

Brothers Lounge 3812 Farnam St, Omaha, Nebraska 68131

We are thrilled to be hosting another fundraiser show at Brothers Lounge! We hope to raise funds to continue producing future shows. Come watch as we explore soft and rough sensuality 💖🖤 It will be a fun filled night of passion and desire, with a guest appearance from the #THICCSTICK of course 👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾 We can't wait to see you there!

Queerniverse Burlesque is Omaha Nebraska's first POC centric & queer inclusive burlesque troupe. Our goal is to combat societal standards by promoting body positivity and dismantling oppressive structures. 

Friday September 28th

Show starts at 10pm

$5 cover

21+ (sorry kiddos)

TIPS ENCOURAGED

