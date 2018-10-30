Rain Garden / Bioretention Garden Workshop

to Google Calendar - Rain Garden / Bioretention Garden Workshop - 2018-10-30 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rain Garden / Bioretention Garden Workshop - 2018-10-30 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rain Garden / Bioretention Garden Workshop - 2018-10-30 13:00:00 iCalendar - Rain Garden / Bioretention Garden Workshop - 2018-10-30 13:00:00

http://nnla.org/events/2018-nnla-workshops/?fbclid=IwAR1XL4L1S7wLgEbz2eg2E5OeLxZ5Wzpo0NIVLBQFeMzV3sZX63zPjo0xvhU

Douglas County Extension Office 8015 W. Center Rd. , Omaha, Nebraska 68124

Landscapes today are designed to intentionally “do more” than just be beautiful. In the case of rain gardens, they help slow and soak in rainfall to protect and conserve water. Rain gardens attract pollinators and add biodiversity to landscapes. In this workshop, learn about:

• Stormwater runoff and the role of green infrastructure

• Debunking myths associated with bioretention/rain gardens

• In-depth information on rain garden design and step-by-step installation

• Effective plant selection and functions of plants in rain gardens

• Maintaining a landscape with bioretention features

• Case studies and lessons learned from bioretention/rain gardens installed in Nebraska.

Info
Douglas County Extension Office 8015 W. Center Rd. , Omaha, Nebraska 68124 View Map
to Google Calendar - Rain Garden / Bioretention Garden Workshop - 2018-10-30 13:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rain Garden / Bioretention Garden Workshop - 2018-10-30 13:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rain Garden / Bioretention Garden Workshop - 2018-10-30 13:00:00 iCalendar - Rain Garden / Bioretention Garden Workshop - 2018-10-30 13:00:00