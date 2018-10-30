Rain Garden / Bioretention Garden Workshop

Landscapes today are designed to intentionally “do more” than just be beautiful. In the case of rain gardens, they help slow and soak in rainfall to protect and conserve water. Rain gardens attract pollinators and add biodiversity to landscapes. In this workshop, learn about:

• Stormwater runoff and the role of green infrastructure

• Debunking myths associated with bioretention/rain gardens

• In-depth information on rain garden design and step-by-step installation

• Effective plant selection and functions of plants in rain gardens

• Maintaining a landscape with bioretention features

• Case studies and lessons learned from bioretention/rain gardens installed in Nebraska.