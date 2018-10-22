Ray LaMontagne: Just Passing Through with Liza Anne

Joining LaMontagne on the tour will be John Stirratt from Wilco on bass. The two will be playing songs spanning across Ray’s albums including "Trouble," "Till The Sun Turns Black." "Gossip in the Grain," "God Willin’ & The Creek Don’t Rise," "Supernova," "Ouroboros," and "Part Of The Light."

On his previous solo tours, critics across the U.S. were raving about his performance. Consequence of Sound said, “Hearing Ray LaMontagne perform live is a poignant and magical experience,” while The Boston Herald raved, “LaMontagne's voice remains a marvel, quiet and reflective one minute and forceful and impassioned the next. It really is an amazing instrument.”

LaMontagne has released seven studio albums, five of which have reached Top 10 on Billboard’s Top Rock Albums chart and Billboard’s Digital Albums chart. Additionally, his 2010 album "God Willin’ & the Creek Don’t Rise" won the Grammy for Best Folk Album and was nominated in the coveted Song of The Year category for “Beg Steal or Borrow.”