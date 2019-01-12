ReCaptured: A Tribute To Journey - Slowdown, Saturday, Jan 12th

Doors at 8:00pm

Main Room

$10

All ages show. Check entry requirements at http://theslowdown.com/All-Ages

ReCapturedComprised of some of the finest musical talent in the Midwest, Recaptured is one of the nation's premiere Journey Tribute acts. Featuring current and former members of stellar acts such as Hotel Desperado and Hairball, Recaptured delivers the magic and musicianship of one of America's most beloved bands as only they can. Recaptured has shattered attendance records at public appearances - performing for 10,000 people at Stinson Park and setting precedence for excellence and accuracy unrivaled in the region.

More info and music at http://theslowdown.com/