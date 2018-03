Celebrate the release of "High Places" on vinyl on Record Store Day at Homer's Music & Gifts in downtown Omaha with an acoustic/unplugged performance outside by Matt Cox and the band 9:30am-10:30am.

Purchase the album at Homer's on Record Store Day and receive a complimentary ticket to the Matt Cox Album Release at The Waiting Room on Friday, April 27th at 8pm.

Homer's opens at 10am.