Artists Cooperative Gallery features three of our member artists in “re’flekSH(e)n” during the month of November. Frank Daharsh, Hope Dendinger, and Dar Vande Voort explore the reflection of light using painting, and glassblown objects. Please join us in celebrating our artists and their works at an opening reception on Friday November 2, 2018 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and throughout the month of November.

Glassblower Frank Daharsh “The luminescent qualities of glass, texture, and layering of multiple colors and patterns intrigue me as it responds to light, I am drawn to the potential of a material that can vary from a translucent to an opaque medium in a brilliant range of colors and gradations. I am driven by a passion for the process as well as the untapped potential of creating with a beautiful and seductive medium”. In Frank’s final show at the gallery he will be incorporating artificial lighting for special effects.

Painter Hope Dendinger Hope Dendinger is a self-taught artist based out of Omaha, Nebraska. She specializes in contemporary abstract works focused on Mother Nature, city skylines, human figures, portraits and non figurative abstracts. These works are inspired by her passion for nature, traveling, fashion and beauty. Dendinger’s creative approach to these subjects has given her a distinct style, which is shown through heavily textured backgrounds complimented by dramatic and alluring forms. Ultimately, each work is emotionally striking, bold and unique.

Painter Dar Vande Voort “For this show, I have decided to play with knives, palette knives. My inspiration comes from Cannon Beach, Oregon, where I love to feel, witness, and listen to the ocean roar.”

The Artists’ Co-op has been showing the work of respected regional artists for 40 years. This cooperative group of artists conducts educational and cultural outreach activities, and it maintains and staffs a gallery that features works in a wide variety of media, including sculpture, weaving, painting, pottery, photography, printmaking, glass, jewelry and drawing. Monthly opening receptions provide opportunities to meet member artists and learn more about their work.