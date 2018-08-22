Reina del Cid at Reverb Lounge

Part singer-songwriter group, part rock band, you can find Reina del Cid and company at the intersection of lyrical storytelling, catchy riffs, and scorching solos. After building a devoted online following as a solo artist, Del Cid teamed up with talented musicians Toni Lindgren, Zach Schmidt, and Andrew Foreman to develop a sophisticated sound with broad appeal, drawing in mixed crowds from jamheads to college students to white haired intelligentsia.

Reina del Cid and her band cut their teeth in 2013 with a weekly residency at the Amsterdam Bar and Hall in downtown St. Paul, which they held for nearly two years before moving on to tour nationally and release their 2015 album, The Cooling. In January, Del Cid released a music video for the song “Death Cap,” filmed in Iceland and directed by the band’s longtime creative collaborator, Jason Ho. Their music has recently been featured by Paste Magazine, NPR, and Baeble Music, and they plan to release their next full-length record in 2017.