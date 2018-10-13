Restoration Exchange Omaha Historic Home Tour

Bemis Park Neighborhood 3402 Lincoln Blvd., Omaha, Nebraska 68131

Join us for the NEW Two-Day Tour!

October 13-14, 2018 from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

The tour occurs rain or shine. 10 homes in the Bemis Park Neighborhood will be open for tours. The tour will be walkable and bikeable, but a shuttle will be provided. The Neighborhood Association will be providing lemonade and water stations along the route.

Tour Mission

The reason for the annual neighborhood tour is promote eastern Omaha's historic neighborhoods. We want to get people into neighborhoods they may have never been. Show them what amenities and the great affordable housing stock that they usually contain.

Info
Bemis Park Neighborhood 3402 Lincoln Blvd., Omaha, Nebraska 68131
Art
402.968.3349
please enable javascript to view
