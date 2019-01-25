Return to NIOBRARA

Today, following an altercation where Steven is bullied at school on account of his long hair, Steven must follow in his grandfather's footsteps and speak out against his school's attempt to force him to cut his hair, and ultimately, to erase his identity. Written by Mary Kathryn Nagle (citizen of the Cherokee Nation), the play invites the audience to see the past emerging in our present, and ultimately what it means to truly stand for who we are.

Witness a thrilling drama about a historic Omaha story with this world premiere production commissioned by The Rose Theater and developed at The Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C.

Show dates and times:

Friday, Jan. 25 at 7 pm

Saturday, Jan. 26 at 2 pm

Saturday, Jan. 26 at 5 pm

Sunday, Jan. 27 at 2 pm

Friday, Feb. 1 at 7 pm

Saturday, Feb. 2 at 2 pm* ⁂

Saturday, Feb. 2 at 5 pm**

Sunday, Feb. 3 at 2 pm

Friday, Feb. 8 at 7 pm

Saturday, Feb. 9 at 2 pm

Saturday, Feb. 9 at 5 pm

Sunday, Feb. 10 at 2 pm

* ASL interpretation for the deaf and hard of hearing is provided

** Sensory-friendly show

⁂ Audio description services for the blind are provided