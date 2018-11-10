Rev. Peyton's Big Damn Band w/ Township & Range at Reverb Lounge

The Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band are the greatest country-blues band in the world. Led by Reverend Peyton, who most consider to be the premier finger picker playing today. He has earned a reputation as both a singularly compelling performer and a persuasive evangelist for the rootsy country blues styles that captured his imagination early in life and inspired him and his band to make pilgrimages to Clarksdale, Mississippi to study under such blues masters as T-Model Ford, Robert Belfour and David “Honeyboy” Edwards.

Like The White Stripes and The Black Keys, this energized band is able to translate the spirit of those seminal masters into the 21st century to an eclectic and rabid fan base. American Blues Scene recently had him on their cover and declared, "Like the Rolling Stones in the 60's, Reverend Peyton is bringing young music fans back to the blues."

Their latest Thirty Tigers CD, Front Porch Sessions, is a hit- it debuted at #1 on the iTunes Blues Chart knocking The Rolling Stones out of the top slot.The ultimate road warriors, they have played all of the big fests including Glastonbury, Austin City Limits, Bonnaroo, High Sierra, Warped Tour, King Biscuit Blues Fest, Telluride Blues & Brews and countless others. Don't miss this show!