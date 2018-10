RC performs original reggae and calypso tunes from their two albums. They also performs standard island reggae tunes of Bob Marley and Jimmy Cliff’s and Kitchener and Byron Lee Soca and Calypso party tunes. They also perform American Classic rock in reggae and ska styles.

Rhythm Collective has shared the stage with many international reggae stars such as Morgan Heritage, Anthony B, Mighty Diamonds, Everton Blender, Kool Johnny Kool, King Yellowman, and Wailing Souls.