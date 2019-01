Ride the bus with Mode Shift Omaha beginning at the downtown library, and catch the bus to go to Aksarben, to grab a coffee at Jones Bros cupcake and go to Backwoods. After we finished exploring Asksarben, we will hop on the bus to go to Benson.Families and kids are welcome to come to this event. Bus fare is $1.25 to each bus ride, amd transfers are 25 cents. to Aksarben and Benson.