Get tickets now to ROE ON THE ROCKS, a one-of-a-kind show celebrating the 46th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, featuring Omaha-area women musicians and benefiting Planned Parenthood and the Abortion Access Fund, Inc.

Performers include:

Aly Peeler

Alisa Monique Moore

Amanda DeFord

Maya Duis

Queerniverse Burlesque

Felicia Webster

Heidi Ore and Domestica

Grace Titus Music

Tickets are just $25/person, with proceeds benefiting PPVN!