Ron White aka Tater Salad is back! You won't want to miss the original cigar smoking, scotch drinking, outrageously funny Blue Collar Comedian for an evening of hilarious storytelling & side splitting stand-up. Please note: Ron smokes a cigar and drinks scotch on stage. The show runs approximately 100 minutes. There is an opening act. There is no intermission. The show is for mature audiences.

VIP Tickets • Ron White “200 Proof” VIP Experience! Want a premium seat, typically in the first five rows and meet Ron White after the show? Wanna ask him a question? Take a picture with him? Just see for yourself if that’s really scotch he’s drinking? If your answer is yes, then purchase the Ron White “200 Proof” VIP Experience!

At the VIP experience you’ll be a part of a small group of fellow fans talking with Ron White and taking a photo with him. Not only will you get this special access after Ron’s show, you’ll receive a VIP access pass personally signed by Ron White. Check out this video of other fans having a great time at Ron’s “200 Proof” VIP Experience:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MWxFB1zKDa4&feature=youtu.be

Package Includes: • Premium Seat Ticket (typically in First 5 Rows) • Q & A session with Ron White • A photo with Ron White • VIP access pass personally signed by Ron White* • Bonus DVD: Ron White’s Comedy Salute to the Troops & autographed note • Margo Rey CD (Ron White’s wife and top Billboard charting singer/songwriter) *Check in early at the merchandise table with our VIP manager on tour. **All VIP 200 Proof Patrons must show ID at the VIP check in. ID's MUST match the name the ticket was purchased under.

Ron White “100 Proof” VIP Experience! Package Includes: • Premium seat ticket • Bonus DVD: Ron White’s Comedy Salute to the Troops & autographed note • Margo Rey CD (Ron White’s wife and top Billboard charting singer/songwriter) (All VIP 100 Proof Merchandise will be mailed to patrons after the performance).