Roscoe Whyte's playhouse is a new event brought to you by Roscoe Whyte, We will be featuring local and regional acts. This month we bring you Probs Not from South Dakota. and Trvpsquad from Lincoln.

Roscoe Whytewww.soundcloud.com/roscoewhytewww.roscoewhyte.comProbs Not.www.facebook.com/probsnotmusicTrvpsquadwww.soundcloud.com/trvpsquad402