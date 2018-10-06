Sailing in Soup | HST

Recent Omaha Entertainment and Arts Awards winners for "Best Cover Band" Sailing in Soup are coming back to Harney Street Tavern on Saturday, October 6th to throw down.

This band is made up of guys that play songs from groups like Allman Brothers Band, Hendrix, Phish and The Grateful Dead like they were meant to be played, with real soul. Gunnar Guenette belts out strong vocals that cut through, and Elwin Moseman is one of the best guitarists we see come through here. The whole group is loaded with talent, and these are always fun nights at HST.

No Cover | 9p | 21+