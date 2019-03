Join us for a scotch tasting featuring Chieftain’s, paired with light appetizers.

March 21, 2019 | 6:30 p.m.

Space is limited. Please RSVP (531) 222-9218

$25 per person plus tax + gratuity

Featured selections:

Chieftain’s Ardbeg 13-year, Glen Elgin 9- year and Glenallachie 11-year.