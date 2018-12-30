Wanna play BINGO?

Well, yassssssssssss of course!

But let’s flip the script.

We’re gonna play BINGO with a self-love spin,using cards specifically *designed to remind us of ways to take care of ourselves, while we wait to win!

What a wonderful way to end the year, have fun, join in positive sisterhood and take care of ourselves. Plus, we have taken care of so many people this year alone,let’s intentionally have a good time and learn some more ways to employ self-care.

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

SAVE THE DATE

When- Sunday, December 30th

Time- 5:30-8pm

Cost- Admission $5 which includes 1 free bingo card ($1/bingo extra cards)

Where-

Aim Institute

1905 Harney Street

Omaha Nebraska 68102

7th floor

(Don’t worry, there are elevators!🤣)

For-Women and all beings who identify as women

NOTE-

We hope $5 works for everyone. Please message Felicia, personally if you need some support, because we do not want to cause anyone any financial stress to have self-love fun!

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/self-love-bingo-leaving-2018-with-a-bang-pow-tickets-53080725880?aff=utm_source%3Deb_email%26utm_medium%3Demail%26utm_campaign%3Dnew_event_email&utm_term=eventurl_text

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

What can you WIN???

GROWN Self-Love & Self-Care prizes

On site-

Chair massages available by Tee Lea of A Touch Of Heaven Massage Therapy And Bodywork( Hand, feet, or neck massages for $1/min)

Bonus -

Group Self-Care pledge by Joanna LeFlore

What ELSE??

Safe space

Free parking

Empowering music

Laid back chill aromatic atmosphere

Light snacks provided, but bring what you like.

So, invite your sisterfriends and the women in your family & let’s BINGO!!!!!

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

WANT TO DONATE A PRIZE?

Please message me with your gift and we will connect. We will also big you uP and if it’s your business, bring business cards and we will definitely let folks know where they can purchase your items. WORD!

“Self-Love is Self-Care. -WF

••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••

Thanks to:

Tee Lea- massage therapist

DrSheena Renyolds- the space

Giovanni Jones- igniting an idea from her birthday & staff support

Sharita Green-music

JoAnna LeFlore-self-care pledge

All of you on my page who said “YES,”

to this fun-loving event! ❤️

*Cards created by Felicia Webster

A WithloveFeliciaProduction