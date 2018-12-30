Wanna play BINGO?
Well, yassssssssssss of course!
But let’s flip the script.
We’re gonna play BINGO with a self-love spin,using cards specifically *designed to remind us of ways to take care of ourselves, while we wait to win!
What a wonderful way to end the year, have fun, join in positive sisterhood and take care of ourselves. Plus, we have taken care of so many people this year alone,let’s intentionally have a good time and learn some more ways to employ self-care.
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
SAVE THE DATE
When- Sunday, December 30th
Time- 5:30-8pm
Cost- Admission $5 which includes 1 free bingo card ($1/bingo extra cards)
Where-
Aim Institute
1905 Harney Street
Omaha Nebraska 68102
7th floor
(Don’t worry, there are elevators!🤣)
For-Women and all beings who identify as women
NOTE-
We hope $5 works for everyone. Please message Felicia, personally if you need some support, because we do not want to cause anyone any financial stress to have self-love fun!
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/self-love-bingo-leaving-2018-with-a-bang-pow-tickets-53080725880?aff=utm_source%3Deb_email%26utm_medium%3Demail%26utm_campaign%3Dnew_event_email&utm_term=eventurl_text
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
What can you WIN???
GROWN Self-Love & Self-Care prizes
On site-
Chair massages available by Tee Lea of A Touch Of Heaven Massage Therapy And Bodywork( Hand, feet, or neck massages for $1/min)
Bonus -
Group Self-Care pledge by Joanna LeFlore
What ELSE??
Safe space
Free parking
Empowering music
Laid back chill aromatic atmosphere
Light snacks provided, but bring what you like.
So, invite your sisterfriends and the women in your family & let’s BINGO!!!!!
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
WANT TO DONATE A PRIZE?
Please message me with your gift and we will connect. We will also big you uP and if it’s your business, bring business cards and we will definitely let folks know where they can purchase your items. WORD!
“Self-Love is Self-Care. -WF
••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••••
Thanks to:
Tee Lea- massage therapist
DrSheena Renyolds- the space
Giovanni Jones- igniting an idea from her birthday & staff support
Sharita Green-music
JoAnna LeFlore-self-care pledge
All of you on my page who said “YES,”
to this fun-loving event! ❤️
*Cards created by Felicia Webster
A WithloveFeliciaProduction