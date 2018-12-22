SERIAL's 4th Annual Holiday Show w/ guests Rusty Lord

-- SERIAL --

Tim Moss (Ritual Device), John Wolf (Cellophane Ceiling, Bad Luck Charm), , Lee Meyerpeter (Cactus Nerve Thang, Bad Luck Charm, Filter Kings), and Jerry Hug (Ritual Device)

Wolf, Moss, and Meyerpeter performed as SERIAL a handful of times in the mid 1990’s. Various bass players played with the band including Eric Melvin from NOFX for a couple of shows. The men of SERIAL coaxed and possibly blackmailed Jerry Hug into playing bass for them. SERIAL was known for their volatile, chaotic, and unpredictable rockin’ performances, and nothing less than this can be expected this time around.

Rusty Lord opens.

SERIAL is members of:

RITUAL DEVICE

CELLOPHANE CEILING

CACTUS NERVE THANG

FILTER KINGS

BAD LUCK CHARM

PORN

OCEAN BLACK

Saturday December 22nd 2018

music starts at 10pm

brothers lounge - Omaha, NE USA

$5.00

21+

photo by Jack Hubbell

