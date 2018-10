Three artists show new work in “Shadows and Reflections” at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery in October.

Octobers feature show “Shadows and Reflections” features the photography of Cortney Christensen, the paintings of Cindy Rae Mathiasen and Elisa Morera Benn. The artists will host a First Friday opening reception 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., October 5, 2018. The show will be up from October 2 thru October 28, 2018.