Three artists show new work in “Shadows and Reflections” at the Artists’ Cooperative Gallery in October.

Octobers feature show “Shadows and Reflections” features the photography of Cortney Christensen, the paintings of Cindy Rae Mathiasen and Elisa Morera Benn. The artists will host a First Friday opening reception 6 p.m. – 9 p.m., October 5, 2018. The show will be up from October 2 thru October 28, 2018.

Nature has always been a staple of Cortney's photography, and has been a frequent source of inspiration and creativity for him. When preparing for this exhibit, he chose to narrow the subject matter by focusing on plant life. He started with images of entire trees, flowers, and other flora. After several photo shoots, he became more and more interested with the small, intricate details of the leaves and petals, with all of the contrasting colors and textures. While his camera got closer and closer to the subjects, he was drawn to the insects that often entered the frame. They became the subjects themselves, as they interacted with the plants and flowers in this great web of life. His creative journey in this exhibit ends with many abstract photos, as he concentrated on the movement of light and color. They are all images of flora, but with long shutter speeds and intentional camera movement that mimic how they are affected by the wind, water, and other natural elements.

Cindy Rae’s paintings are inspired by nature and human emotion. Her work conveys the emotional connection hidden in reflections and shadows and although inspired by place and person, it is rarely representational. She uses gold leaf and a loose abstract approach to represent human emotion within the framework of nature.

Painter Elisa Morera Benn is inspired by reflections in gold and silver leaves and the feelings of women. She loves the artwork of Klimt. His work touches her soul and inspires her expressionist style. She was born in Costa Rica, a tropical country that has intense colors and wants to capture that in her paintings. Working with women, she wants to communicate the atmosphere, using symbolism and eroticism, to try to catch the feelings and the expressions of the model. She loves the challenge of painting real people and some friends that inspire this work. Elisa likes the spectator to hopefully feel the emotions in a painting that is the most important aspect of her creativity.