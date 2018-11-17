Shallou w/ Japanese Wallpaper

shallou

2017 brought major changes for shallou. The Maryland-born musician and producer came toelectronic music after moving to Chicago, where he began recording songs in his bedroom. His debut EP All Becomes Okay catapulted him from obscurity to prominence via strong word-of-mouth buzz. He sold out his first headlining shows, amassed over 100 million Spotify plays, had multiple SiriusXM #1 singles, and landed on the Billboard Dance charts. And shallou is just getting started.

Souls, shallou’s new EP, looks to continue this progression throughout 2018 with major festival appearances, a proper North American headlining tour, and multiple artist collaborations.

Japanese Wallpaper

More info and music at http://theslowdown.com/