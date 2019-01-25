The Chicago Tribune raves, “While many bands strive hard for originality, it’s unlikely that any of them could best Sidewalk Chalk.” Comprised of an emcee, vocalist, drummer, bassist, keys player, trombonist and trumpeter, this powerhouse group has audiences and critics alike abuzz with excitement!

Sidewalk Chalk has released their fourth full-length album, “An Orchid Is Born,” on Ropeadope Records and produced by Grammy Award-winner Robert “Sput” Searight. This is the album that Sidewalk Chalk has truly always been trying to make – a speeding bullet ripe with heat and rhythm that speaks to mankind’s need to cheer in the darkest of moments and to choose love over inhumanity in all things. In the band’s rebirth is an emphatic statement of purpose. This vibrant collection of transformative moments is a benchmark release for Sidewalk Chalk that marks the arrival of a powerhouse and proves that the Chicago sound machine is a phoenix rising.