Artist Katrina Methot-Swanson will host a reception in the Nicholas Gallery at Hot Shops Art Center, on Sunday, October 7 from 1:00-4:00 pm. She will be demonstrating and will talk about her painting process during the reception. The show is from October 5 - October 14, 2018.

Painter Katrina Methot-Swanson will feature her paintings of local signs, street scenes of Omaha's Old Market and the surrounding area. Katrina is inspired by the work of realistic artist Richard Estes along with the moodiness and colorful work of Edward Hopper. She searches for interesting light, repeating shapes and deep shadows to paint. Often what she is looking for is close to home in Omaha's Old Market. Exploring with her camera, she captures light, deep shadow, evoked feeling and repeating shapes. Back in her studio, the photographs help transfer the kaleidoscope of feeling, colors, shapes and shadow onto the canvas in the form of architectural scenes, vintage neon signs, old bicycles and chairs.