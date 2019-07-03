SkreTTa eTc at American Dream/Hangout's Bike Night

American Dream / Hangout 7402 'F' St , Omaha, Nebraska 68127

Come out and enjoy the American Dream / Hangout’s Wednesday Night Bike Night. Gates open @ 7pm. We will have contests, giveaways & Drink/Food specials second to none. In addition to this; come see/hear the area’s top bands perform on the Hangout’s outdoor stage from 8pm – 11:30pm.

This week performing we have: SkreTTa eTc.

If you want "in your face" ROCK, we have it. If you want soothing acoustic rock, you got it. You want sensual blues and jazzy tunes, we have those, too! That's why we are SkreTTa eTc! We have many sides, but the fact is: We will make your night special!

ages 21+

No Cover Charge

Info
American Dream / Hangout 7402 'F' St , Omaha, Nebraska 68127
Concert, Live Music
4023268514
