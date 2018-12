If you want "in your face" ROCK, we have it. If you want soothing acoustic rock, you got it. You want sensual blues and jazzy tunes, we have those, too! That's why we are SkreTTa eTc! We have many sides, but the fact is: We will make your night special!

ages 21+

No Cover Charge

https://www.facebook.com/events/1932320763530823/