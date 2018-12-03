Sleep Signals W/ Saints Of Lust, Statley Wayne Manor, Adam P.

2018 continues to be a huge year for Sleep Signals. The band has toured heavily in support of their latest EP, "At the End of the World", which was produced by Grammy-nominated producer, Justin Rimer (Saving Abel, 12 Stones, Wayland).

Founded in 2014, the band hit the road in early 2015 and has since played over 300 shows in 36 states, sharing the stage with bands like Seether, Jonathan Davis, In Flames, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Every Time I Die, Ded, Palisades, Screaming for Silence, Sons of Texas, Volumes, Ill Nino, Alesana, The Browning, Saving Abel, and Bobaflex.

This fall the band is on a full US tour with heavy hitters Atreyu, Memphis May Fire, and Ice Nine Kills. They've also played several festival dates including Northern Invasion, Brat Fest, Texas Showdown, SXSW, and Texas Rockfestwith bands like Soundgarden, Godsmack, Bush, and Vince Neil.