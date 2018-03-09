Nebraska artist Shawn Ballarin’s work couldn’t be more timely. In an era when the President uses Twitter as a loudspeaker and people question whether Facebook is engineering tech addiction, Ballarin’s work is a reprieve from push notifications, emails and the immediacy of the information age. It begs the viewer to slow down, examine each brush stroke and to reflect on what might lie beneath.

Gallery 72 will host a solo exhibition by Shawn Teseo Ballarin March 9 – April 7, with an opening reception on Friday, March 9 at 7:00 p.m. His exhibition, titled "Something is Always Far Away: New Paintings by Shawn Ballarin," explores themes of travel, isolation and tranquility.