Sound Health Performances and Reflections

The mission of Sound Health to enrich the healthcare environment for patients, families, health care providers, and staff through live music while providing music students with an opportunity for service-learning and professional performing experience. This event will include performances and reflections by UNO Sound Health musicians and by our partner high school musicians, Millard North High School.

The purpose of the event is to enjoy performances by Sound Health musicians; hear how they were affected by their experience; share listener feedback; recognize students who have performed; and promote engagement between musicians, listeners, and community.

This event is free of charge.

PARKING: Attendees should pull up to the Lot E booth and give the attendant the name of the meeting (Sound Health). The attendant will then issue a temporary visitor permit, with instructions on where to park.

Photo courtesy University of Nebraska at Omaha