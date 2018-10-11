Sozen at Reverb Lounge

Sozen

Tickets: $5 ADV / $7 DOS

On sale 8/3 at 10am: http://bit.ly/2LCPzTG

All ages / doors at 8pm

*COSTUME PARTY*

Transforming and creating songs that bring out the filthiest of basslines and headbanging rhythms, 26 year old Danny Canick (better known as Sozen) is one of the Mid-West's hottest rising names in the dub community. Finding his origins playing drums throughout high school, Canick moved onto producing hip hop beats before discovering Mt Eden when he was sent their track "Sierra Leone" and hasn't looked back since. With over 8 years of production experience, Sozen is a staggering force in the bass community, receiving support from all forms of electronic acts such as Illenium, Getter, Borgore, and more, to name just a few. Taking inspiration from both the heavy and melodic sides of the dance community, Sozen is a sonic force not to be reckoned with as he leaves no sound or style untouched.

Full lineup:- Sozen- Burna- Dark Oceanz- Azure- Trvpsquvd