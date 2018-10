Unity Healing Arts Ministry is offering A SPA FOR YOUR SOUL

Offering various healing treatments such as:

REIKI,*HEALING TOUCH* EMOTIONAL FREEDOM TECHNIQUE* HANNAH KROGER TECHNIQUE* TAI CHI AND MORE!

Also including vendors SAGE BUNDLES, CANDLES, HEALING HERBS, JEWELRY, AURA PHOTOGRAPHY AND MORE!

at UNITY OF OMAHA

3424 N 90TH ST.

OMAHA, NE. 68134

(suggested love offering of $5. per 15 minute treatment session)