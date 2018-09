Massive Events Presents:

Spag Heddy

wsg: Darkwood & TrvpSquad

Thurs. October 4th

The Waiting Room Lounge | Omaha, NE

Doors: 8p | Show: 9p | All Ages!

Tickets: $15 adv. | $18 dos

On sale Fri. 6/8 at 10 a.m. CST via http://bit.ly/SpagHeddyOmaha