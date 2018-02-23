Spencer's for Steaks and Chops 10th Anniversary

Spencer’s for Steaks and Chops, a high-end, prime grade steakhouse located on the north side of downtown Omaha, near the newly developing Capitol District, is celebrating their 10th anniversary with a two-night celebration. All proceeds from Friday’s event will be donated to Completely KIDS, a local nonprofit whose mission supports children living in poverty in Omaha. Saturday’s proceeds will be donated to the wineries and winemakers affected by the recent fires in Sonoma County. The event, kicking off at 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 23, will feature hors d’oeuvres crafted by five well-known Omaha chefs whose careers budded at Spencer’s, five wineries, and live entertainment, for $100 per guest. Saturday’s black-tie event, which will begin at 6 p.m. with a champagne mixer, includes a five-course dinner featuring wines from Wagner Family of Wines starting at 7 p.m., for $200 per guest.