Spite & Shadow of Intent w/ Falsifier & Depths of Hatred

Spite & Shadow of Intent
with Falsifier & Depths of Hatred
Tickets: $15 ADV / $18 DOS
On sale 8/31 at 10am: http://bit.ly/2wqxVIA
All ages / doors at 6pm
×
Info
The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple St., Omaha, Nebraska 68104 View Map
https://www.etix.com/ticket/p/2086510?partner_id=226&cobrand=1percent
The Waiting Room Lounge 6212 Maple St., Omaha, Nebraska 68104
Spite & Shadow of Intent
with Falsifier & Depths of Hatred
Tickets: $15 ADV / $18 DOS
On sale 8/31 at 10am: http://bit.ly/2wqxVIA
All ages / doors at 6pm
CONTENTS OF THIS SITE ©2005-2017 THE READER