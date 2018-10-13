Split Gallery Grand Opening Reception

Split Gallery is hosting a Grand Opening Reception on Friday October 12th from 6pm to 8pm and Saturday October 13th from 10am to 4pm. The salon-style show will feature work from dozens of area and regional artists.

Split Gallery is a new art gallery and venue for artists. We help artists sell work through in-gallery sales events and online. Additionally, we offer professional services to artists to support their studio practice. Split Gallery is also available to rent for events like art sales, performances, readings, classes, workshops, and more. Learn more at: www.split.gallery