Stations of Blue: Mike Nesbit and Thomas Prinz

Stations of Blue represents a yearlong visual conversation between Thomas Prinz and Mike Nesbit regarding the color Blue. A conversation that began as a topic for describing nature has become quite personal to each artist and their own reflection on such a sublime color as blue. This dialogue plays out at different scales, tones and values. Texture and media used add a multitude of possibilities to advance the conversation and image. The emotional indeterminacy of Blue leads to a process of visual expression where the outcome is unforeseen, as Matisse said, “a certain blue penetrates the soul.”