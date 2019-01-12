String Theory & Friends 2019 / 1.12.19 / Reverb Lounge

Reverb Lounge Military Ave, Omaha, Nebraska 68104

Saturday, January 12

Reverb Lounge

Tickets: $5 ADV / $7 DOS

On sale now: http://bit.ly/StringTheoryandFriends

Doors at 7:30pm / 18+

As their musical journey continues into 2019, cousins Matt Trapp & Pat Bass bring you on an escalating journey through music with their combination of unique mixing styles, original music, and mystical time-warp masterpieces. With a newly established stage show, String Theory will strip the visuals and light the darkness with astounding lights and piercing lasers for String Theory & Friends 2019 on January 12. Prepare for a mix of heavy bass slaps and exotic, breathtaking melodies through String Theory's performance, with support from some of the most recognizable and standout artists in the region.

Reverb Lounge Military Ave, Omaha, Nebraska 68104
