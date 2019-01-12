String Theory & Friends 2019 / 1.12.19 / Reverb Lounge

Saturday, January 12

Reverb Lounge

Tickets: $5 ADV / $7 DOS

On sale now: http://bit.ly/StringTheoryandFriends

Doors at 7:30pm / 18+

As their musical journey continues into 2019, cousins Matt Trapp & Pat Bass bring you on an escalating journey through music with their combination of unique mixing styles, original music, and mystical time-warp masterpieces. With a newly established stage show, String Theory will strip the visuals and light the darkness with astounding lights and piercing lasers for String Theory & Friends 2019 on January 12. Prepare for a mix of heavy bass slaps and exotic, breathtaking melodies through String Theory's performance, with support from some of the most recognizable and standout artists in the region.